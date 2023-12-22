FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man riding an e-scooter in Fort Collins was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene.

On Thursday at 8:56 p.m., Fort Collins Police Services were called to a crash in the 2100 block of South Taft Hill near Blevins Middle School.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Fort Collins Police CRASH team, investigators discovered that a dark-colored SUV was traveling northbound on Taft Hill Road when the driver allegedly hit the man who was riding an e-scooter in the bicycle lane.

The driver did not remain on scene and was last seen heading northbound on South Taft Hill Road at West Prospect.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a black 2008-2010 Nissan Rouge. There should be damage to the front of the vehicle.

“We need our community’s help in identifying the involved vehicle and driver,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team. “Leaving the scene of any crash is a violation of Colorado law, and one involving death is especially egregious. Our thoughts go out to those in our community affected by this tragedy.”

Anyone with information on the crash or who has video of the scene is asked to contact Officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.