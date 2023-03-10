DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that injured one person while they were pushing a van on the shoulder of Interstate 25.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred on Feb. 12 at 10:55 p.m. on southbound I-25 at 20th Avenue.

DPD said two people were pushing a van on the right shoulder of the highway when they were struck by an unknown driver in a silver Porsche. One of the victims was pinned against the van and suffered serious injuries as a result. The current status of the victim’s condition is unknown at this point.

The driver fled the scene without checking on the victims.

Officers are now looking for a silver Porsche that may have minor to moderate damage to the front bumper.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.