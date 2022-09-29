WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a man and fled the scene.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Kipling Street near West 41st Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Police said a man who was using a walker tripped and fell into Kipling Street. The driver crashed into him and “took off.” The man was in critical condition Thursday night.

The suspect vehicle is a blue or teal sedan that could be a Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police at 303-980-3700.