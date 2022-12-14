DPD is looking to identify this SUV that may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the West Highland neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Dec. 9 at 8:31 p.m., a bicyclist was in the area of West 38th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard. The area is on the western edge of the West Highland neighborhood.

The cyclist was on West 38th Avenue crossing west to east in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle.

DPD said the bicyclist died from the injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver did not remain on scene and fled northbound on North Sheridan Boulevard. Police have identified two vehicles that may be connected to the hit-and-run from surveillance photos. The photos show an SUV and a Subaru.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.