DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who damaged a brand-new car while it was parked at a Boulder trailhead.

“Imagine buying a brand new car, parking it at a beautiful Boulder trailhead while you go for a hike and returning to find out some jerk struck it and left the scene,” that is what the Boulder Police Department wrote on their X account Friday morning.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. at the Four Mile Creek Trailhead located at 420 Lee Hill.

Witnesses told police that the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma was responsible for the crash, but the driver fled the scene after hitting the victim’s car, which was also a Toyota Tacoma.

Police are looking for the driver that hit this black Toyota Tacoma that was parked at a Boulder trailhead. (Boulder Police Department)

Police are looking for the driver that hit this black Toyota Tacoma that was parked at a Boulder trailhead. (Boulder Police Department)

Police are looking for the driver that hit this black Toyota Tacoma that was parked at a Boulder trailhead. (Boulder Police Department)

Police believe the silver Toyota Tacoma should have damage from the crash.

No injuries were reported.

“Are we glad there were no injuries? Yes. But it’s still a crime to hit another vehicle, causing significant damage, and leave the scene,” Boulder Police said.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist S. Ward at 720-601-4228.