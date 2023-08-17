DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a vehicle that allegedly hit a mom and child who were riding a bike in South Boulder.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at around 3:45 p.m., the Boulder Police Department said a woman was riding an e-bike with her 3-year-old toddler on the back. They were heading northbound on Lehigh Street in the South Boulder area.

As the woman was preparing to turn left onto Cragmoor Road, the vehicle behind her passed on the right and allegedly clipped the bike’s rear tire, Boulder police said.

The woman and her son fell off the bike. Police said the woman only suffered minor injuries and the child was not injured.

The driver did not stop to check on the mother and son, police said.

Police are searching for the Subaru Outback seen driving through this video after the driver allegedly hit a mom and child who were riding a bike in South Boulder. (Boulder Police Department)

Based on neighborhood videos that captured the vehicle, police believe the wanted car is a Subaru Outback. The car is possibly silver, gold or champagne-colored with rear tinted windows and a roof rack.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle seen in the video is asked to contact Boulder’s Accident Report Specialist Frank Leyhe at 720-305-7554.