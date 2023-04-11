ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver crashed into and killed a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday evening and then left the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on 76th Avenue at Leyden Street. That’s near Monaco Street in the area of Commerce City.

State Patrol released a photo of a red Dodge Magnum car they said was involved. They said it should have damage to the front headlights but hte license plate number is unknown.

Colorado State Patrol said the driver of this vehicle crashed into and killed a pedestrian then left the scene. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

Investigators found that the girl was southbound while crossing 76th at Leyden. The driver of the Dodge was traveling east and crashed into her.

Investigators believe the driver lives in the area and ask anyone with information to contact State Patrol dispatch at (303) 239-4501. The case number is 1D231494.