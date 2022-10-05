Photo captured of the vehicle wanted in the hit-and-run (Credit: Frederick Police Department)

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for a driver that struck a juvenile riding their bike near a high school and then fled the scene.

According to the Frederick Police Department, the hit-and-run happened on Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. Officers were called on reports of a hit-and-run crash between a car and a juvenile.

The juvenile was hit at Tipple Parkway and Bailey Street while riding their bike, according to FPD. The intersection is next to Frederick High School.

Fortunately, the juvenile has minor injuries but now police are looking for the suspected driver,

According to FPD, they are seeking information on the following vehicle:

Possibly a newer Subaru WRX STI

Bright blue in color

Tinted windows

Dual exhaust

Large rear spoiler

Police said the suspect was last seen near Bella Rosa Parkway and East Interstate 25 Frontage Road.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call dispatch at 720-652-4222.