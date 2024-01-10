DENVER (KDVR) — Police are looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run after a body was found down an embankment near Edwards in Eagle County.

On Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol was notified by Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies that a body was found on an embankment of the side of the road near Highway 6 and milepost 165.

Troopers determined the person was killed in a hit-and-run crash two days prior.

On Jan. 7 between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m., CSP said a bicyclist was riding on Highway 6 when they were hit.

According to CSP, the person who allegedly hit the cyclist fled the scene and has not been located. Troopers were not able to locate the victim’s bike at the scene and believe it was taken.

Now, investigators want to identify the driver and the suspected vehicle in the deadly hit-and-run.

Troopers believe the vehicle is a white 2010-2012 white Subaru Legacy or Outback. The vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the driver or suspected car is asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 970-945-6198.