CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said a driver used a police maneuver to force another car off the road and caused a rollover crash on U.S. 285.

Deputies said a rollover crash was reported around 7 p.m. Thursday on Mile Marker 135 on U.S. 285 north of Poncha Springs.

Deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers responded to the crash, finding a green sedan resting on its roof on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle’s driver had been helped out of the car by a passerby.

The Sheriff’s Office said a second car involved in the crash, a red sedan, was sitting on the southbound shoulder of the road.

Investigators found the crash was intentional.

According to deputies, the driver of the red sedan, 34-year-old Michael Whitcomb of Colorado Springs, was traveling north on U.S. 285 behind the green sedan.

Whitcomb told investigators that the green sedan would not get out of his way and after several attempts to get it to move, he used a maneuver that police use to force the vehicle to stop. Deputies report that Whitcomb said he had to use the restroom badly and needed to get the green vehicle off the road.

The Sheriff’s Office said there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

Whitcomb was taken into custody at the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he was held on a $5,000 cash bond with a stipulation of no driving. Whitcomb is facing charges of reckless driving, two counts of second-degree assault and criminal mischief.