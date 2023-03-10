DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify a hit-and-run driver and vehicle that hit a pedestrian last week.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 2, the driver of a white vehicle turned left out of the parking lot at 2788 South Federal Blvd. into southbound traffic and struck a pedestrian that was crossing Federal.

The suspect vehicle may have minor damage to the front bumper.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.