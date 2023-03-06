A driver was left with minor injuries after his car hit a tree and then caught on fire in Boulder. (Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Police are urging drivers to slow down after responding to a car that jumped a curb, hit a tree and then caught fire.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department captured some heart-stopping photos from a crash Sunday morning.

“This looks pretty bad, doesn’t it? Despite these horrific photos, the driver’s injuries were minor, but it easily could have been much worse,” said BPD.

According to BPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Broadway and Regent Drive near the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

BPD said the driver of the vehicle lost control and jumped a curb, then hit a tree before coming to a stop where the car caught on fire. Photos taken by BPD officers show the extent of damage to what was left of the Range Rover.

Miraculously, the driver was transported and treated at the hospital with minor injuries. He was cited for reckless driving and having an open container, according to BPD.