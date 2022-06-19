LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An attempted traffic stop ended with a shooting near Wadsworth Boulevard which shut down traffic on 6th Avenue in both directions Sunday afternoon.

Lakewood Police said they attempted to pull a vehicle over and when the driver didn’t comply, they followed eastbound on West 6th Avenue. The driver pulled over just past Wadsworth and fired a gun.

The driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but their condition is unknown, Lakewood Police said.

Police said all but two lanes of eastbound West 6th Avenue traffic have reopened but the two eastbound lanes will be closed while the scene is investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.