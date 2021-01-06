Driver strikes, kills pedestrian in Aurora; investigation underway

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of East Smith Road and Quentin Street. Smith Road is closed east of Quentin Street.

The driver — a man — struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he or she died.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police said drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors.

APD asked people to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

The pedestrian’s name, age and gender have not been released.