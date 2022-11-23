NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say a driver was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Interstate 25, and the shooter is still wanted for the crime.

A red sedan is a possible vehicle of interest, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

The road rage incident started on U.S. 36 near Federal Boulevard and continued northbound onto I-25, police said. The shooter fired a shot into the vehicle of the victim, who then drove to the 700 block of East 104th Avenue in Thornton to get help.

The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to please contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.