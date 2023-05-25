DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies in Jefferson County are investigating a “random and unprovoked” shooting after a victim’s car was shot at multiple times while driving down West 32nd Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Applewood neighborhood near West 32nd Avenue and Howell Road.

According to JCSO, a man was driving west when his car was shot six times by an unknown caliber weapon.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was hit by glass shards that went flying after a bullet passed through his windshield. His passenger was uninjured.

JCSO said the shooting appears to be “random and unprovoked.”

At this time, deputies have not identified a suspect or a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact JCSO.