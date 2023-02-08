AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away.

Police were notified of the incident around 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, when the person who was shot showed up at the hospital, according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson. The victim was shot in the arm and chest.

It began in the 600 block of South Potomac Street, where the shooting victim witnessed the suspect crash into their parked car and drive away, police said.

The victim chased the suspect. During the car chase, the victim was shot near Sixth Avenue and Toledo Street, according to police.

The victim went home after the shooting, and a neighbor brought them to the hospital, police said.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a white SUV and said the investigation is ongoing.