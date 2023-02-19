A driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver officers were investigating a serious crash after a driver collided with a brick building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to a crash in the 700 block of North Pearl Street at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The area is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood near Governors Park.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car had collided with a brick wall of a building. Photos from the scene show the severity of the crash and the damage to the building.

A driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

A driver suffered serious injuries after hitting a building in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DPD said the driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.