CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Fire crews were responding to a car that crashed into an apartment building in Centennial and caused a natural gas leak.

South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a vehicle that hit an apartment building on South Jordan Road and East Jamison Drive. The area is just west of the Cherry Creek Valley Ecological Park.

Photos provided by SMFR show crews working at the Reserve at South Creek apartments.

According to SMFR, an SUV drove through a wall and down an embankment before striking the apartment building. The crash caused a natural gas leak.

An SUV crashed into a Centennial apartment cuasing a natural gas leak. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

Crews had to extricate the driver and they were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the gas leak, SMFR said the apartment was briefly evacuated. Crews were able to stop the leak. No other injuries were reported.

Crews did not release any information on what may have caused the crash.