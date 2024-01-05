DENVER (KDVR) — The man behind the wheel of a big rig at the time of a deadly crash on I-25 in 2022 has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Darnell Yingling pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in November and was sentenced on Friday in court.

Yingling was driving a truck under a bridge when the excavator he was pulling crashed into the structure. The crash occurred on northbound I-25 at mile marker 246 near Mead.

Megan Mirella Arneson was driving with her son in the car when the crash happened and a piece of the bridge fell onto their vehicle. She was killed but her son survived.

In addition to Yingling’s prison sentence, a judge has ordered him to complete 300 hours of community service.