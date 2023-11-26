DENVER (KDVR) — It was a close call for a Denver woman who said as she was merging onto Interstate 25, a pole flew toward her car and smashed into her windshield.

Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt, but knows this could have been avoided if drivers hauling items secured their loads properly.

“I really didn’t know what to do,” said Jessica Valov. “I was pretty shaken up.”

It’s hard for Valov to look at the pictures of her damaged car. She knows things could have ended so much worse.

“I got really lucky that it didn’t go through my windshield. I’ve heard horror stories,” she said.

Valov told FOX31 she was traveling on Kalamath Street merging onto I-25 around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

“Within like a split two seconds, I just saw the pole hurling at my window and I literally ducked to avoid it,” Valov said.

She is still trying to figure out how the freak accident happened.

“It was a pole, like a foot-and-a-half pole that may be like 3-4 inches in diameter,” Valov said. “I can’t tell if it fell off the truck in front of me, or if it was already on the highway and his wheel picked it up.”

Valov shared photos of the aftermath with FOX31.

“I had tiny glass shards all over me and all over my glass. It must have hit hard enough that it cracked the inside,” she said. “I posted it on Reddit on the Denver subreddit and apparently this has happened to a lot of people.”

She would like to see city leaders cracking down on drivers not following the rules.

“There’s no enforcement of things falling off of people’s trucks. I’ve seen ladders on the highway so often and I don’t know if it has anything to do about that, but it’s definitely a severe problem in Denver,” she said.

She hopes her story serves as a reminder to people hauling items to make sure everything is tied down and secure.

“Stay sharp when you’re on the road. You know I-25, I-70 all these highways they are known for having debris and all these accidents. So, pay attention to the road, and don’t follow close to a big truck,” she said.

Jessica said luckily her insurance will help take care of some of the costs while she is waiting to get her car repaired. She said she is still inconvenienced because it could be 6-8 weeks before her car is ready.

The Denver Police Department says if something like this happens, it’s best to call the police in the jurisdiction where it occurred so they can respond immediately.