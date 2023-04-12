WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — U.S. 40 near Berthoud Pass is well known for its tight turns and precarious drops.

But drivers on the stretch of road between Interstate 70 and Winter Park say something else is making the road especially dangerous this spring: potholes.

In particular, a stretch of road near Mary Jane Road that locals say is forcing them to play a game of Frogger.

“It’s just neverending,” one man named Ted said. “It’s not safe.”

Ted said his son hit one of those potholes Monday morning, causing his Jeep to bounce violently in the air.

He kept driving over the pass but said he lost all control of the vehicle while coming down the other side.

“It was instantaneous, he lost steering,” he said. “The people behind him said it was instantaneous. He went straight into the guard rail, and flipped end over end at least twice, maybe three times in his Jeep.”

Amazingly, his son walked away from the crash with just a sprained thumb, but he said the crash should serve as a wake-up call to transportation officials.

“The road has gotten so bad, it’s almost lethal,” Ted said.

A Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson said crews were patching potholes on the stretch of the road Wednesday and will continue working 12-hour days through the end of this week before returning on April 24.

“It needs to be a safe route,” Ted said. “If you can’t fix the hole, you need to figure out a way to make it safe.”

Ted said the car is totaled, and he’s filing a liability claim with the state to cover damages.

A spokesperson for the state’s Office of Risk Management declined to discuss the status of that claim Wednesday.