WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Drivers in Wheat Ridge watched as a suspected DUI driver swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a local business.

The vehicle crashed into Swiss Flower and Gift, located right off Kipling Street and 44th Avenue on Monday evening.

Owner Heidi Haas-Sheard said her husband was inside the shop at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

“My husband calls me and he says, ‘Call 911, there’s an emergency. Someone drove into the building,'” she said.

Haas-Sheard said she was right next door in their new building helping customers.

“We ran over there and here’s this car inside the old shop,” Haas-Sheard said. “It took out the wall, took out the chairs. And thankfully, we usually have a table there where we are disassembling puzzles because we make puzzles next door, and luckily that table wasn’t there where my son is usually taking puzzles apart.”

Video shows a driver swerve into oncoming traffic and plow into Swiss Flower and Gift in Wheat Ridge Monday evening. (Courtesy: Dave Hannaway)

She said Swiss Flower and Gift has been in her family for 53 years. The vehicle crashed into the original building where Haas-Sheard said they now host events. About four and a half years ago, Haas-Sheard said they designed a new building right next door to house all their merchandise.

“The name has a history. It is Swiss Flower and Gift,” Haas-Sheard said. “Everything that makes you happy.”

The driver was not injured but was suspected of driving under the influence, according to police. Haas-Sheard said they’re just focused on cleaning up and rebuilding.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Haas-Sheard said.” The things that didn’t get hit compared to all the destruction inside, we’re very lucky.”