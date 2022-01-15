Driver on the run after crashing into man in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said a driver crashed into a man on Friday night then fled the scene.

Police said they were investigating the crash at 11th Avenue and Bannock Street just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. A man was hospitalized with serious injuries. The intersection was closed for investigation.

On Saturday, police said investigators were working to get more information on the driver involved. They urged anyone who may have information about the vehicle involved to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).