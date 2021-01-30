Driver of SUV strikes and kills pedestrian in Northglenn, police take him into custody

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn police took a man suspected of striking and killing a pedestrian on the 10400 block of Washington Street Saturday morning into custody, officials report.

Officers responded to reports of a black SUV driving erratically and hitting a pedestrian just before noon. Police witnessed a black SUV run into a fence on Muriel Drive and Washington Street while heading to the scene of the call. The vehicle was blocked and a man was taken into custody.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her name.

Northglenn Police Department is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jamie Thibodeau at 303.450.8875 or jthibodeau@northglenn.org.