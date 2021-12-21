Driver of shuttle van found dead with gunshot wound after Denver crash

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating the death of a man after he was found with a gunshot wound following a crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened near E. 40th Ave. and N. Chambers Rd. around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said that during the investigation they learned the driver of the shuttle van suffered gunshot injuries prior to the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the victim was following his vehicle, which had been stolen on Dec. 19, when he was shot.

The victim has been identified as Wesley Rosander, 54.

The stolen van was later recovered in the Montbello area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the involved suspect(s) is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.