AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police have identified an 18-year-old driver who allegedly drove toward 20 kids who were on their way to school Tuesday morning.

A nearby security camera captured the SUV leaving Aqua Vista Park, located at 18700 E. Wagon Trail Cir., at around 8:30 a.m.

Footage shows the driver nearly hitting one child crossing the street. The car accelerated toward the child who had to run onto the sidewalk.

Thankfully, the child was not hurt.

Aurora Police said the video does not show the driver speeding near another group of children. According to police, the man nearly hit 20 children before speeding away. However, the kids were able to run onto the sidewalk and were not hit.

After police released the video and images of the driver, they received several tips from the community. They were able to identify the driver and the vehicle. Police have made contact with the 18-year-old man.

Police did not say if he is in custody at this time, but investigators said they are working on any applicable charges.