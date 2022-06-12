FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed following a rollover crash in Fort Collins early Sunday morning.

Fort Collins Police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning at 6:21 a.m. The rollover happened in the 5400 block of South Shields Street which is south of Hilldale Drive.

When officers arrived, the single male occupant of the car that rolled over was dead as a result of the collision.

The Fort Collins Police CRASH team was called to investigate the incident as a result of the severity of the crash.

The team discovered that a 2017 Nissan van was traveling southbound on Shields when it then crossed into oncoming traffic and left the road.

The awry car collided with several trees off-road before rolling over and coming to a stop.

The investigation revealed the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

“Seat belts play a critical role in preventing serious injury and death, and we ask that all occupants wear theirs when driving,” said Sgt. Mike Avrech.

The Larimer County Coroner will release the identity of the man and the cause of the crash.

Police have not ruled out any factors in the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the scene to contact Detective Drew Jurkofsky at 970-221-6869.