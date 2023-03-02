AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers were investigating a deadly crash that killed one driver at Montview Boulevard in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were investigating a deadly crash at Montview Boulevard and Florence Street at around midnight Thursday. The area is east of Montview Park.

APD said one driver was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Officers closed both lanes to east and westbound traffic while they investigated. APD confirmed the lanes were reopened to traffic sometime overnight.

APD’s traffic unit is now investigating the cause of the crash.