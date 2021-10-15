Driver killed in two-vehicle Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The driver of a minivan was killed when he failed to stop at a red light and hit another vehicle while traveling eastbound on East Iliff Avenue early Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., Aurora police responded to the crash. They found a white minivan had struck a blue Jeep Compass that was traveling southbound on South Havana Avenue.

First responders found the 25-year-old driver of the minivan injured and unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight while police investigated. Aurora police are looking into whether alcohol, drugs and/or speed were contributing factors.

The name of the minivan driver has not been released.