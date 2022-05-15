AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver in an early morning single car crash on Interstate 225 has died marking the second traffic-related death in Aurora in 24 hours.

At 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Aurora911 received multiple calls about a serious crash that occurred on northbound I-225 near East Mississippi Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a silver Mustang was traveling northbound when he left the roadway and struck a signpost displaying the East Mississippi Avenue exit.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they discovered the heavily damaged Mustang with a single occupant inside. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora Police Traffic Section is currently attempting to reconstruct the scene to determine what lead to the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if speed or intoxication was a contributing factor.

The identity of the driver is currently unknown and will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed or has dash-camera footage of this crash is asked to contact Aurora Police Traffic Section.

According to Aurora PD, this is the 19th traffic-related death so far this year in Aurora. This death follows one day after a woman was killed in a collision involving two pickup trucks on East Colfax Avenue.