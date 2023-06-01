DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was hit and killed by a passing vehicle after allegedly running from a traffic stop.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, a trooper made a traffic stop just before 2 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Interstate 70 between the Morrison Road and C-470 exits. It is one mile west of Golden if you are heading down from the mountains.

CSP said the driver who was stopped ended up getting out of the car and running into traffic. He was hit and killed by a passing car.

The I-70 to Highway 470 interchange ramps were closed while troopers investigated. The interstate was reopened at 10:23 a.m.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.