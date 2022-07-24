LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Lakewood police officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, and the driver involved is still at large.

Lakewood police said that the victim was struck in the area of 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene.

The victim is a 53-year-old woman who has since died as a result of her injuries. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Lakewood PD said that she was not crossing the street at a designated crosswalk.

If you were in the area and witnessed anything that could help locate the suspect responsible for this hit and run, please reach out to Detective Strandberg with Lakewood PD by calling 303-987-7286.