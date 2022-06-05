ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The 20-year-old driver in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on South Broadway Saturday morning has been arrested.

The crash happened in the 4400 block of South Broadway at 8:37 a.m. Officers determined the car was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Broadway when it struck a male pedestrian, and then hit a brick building at 4455 South Broadway before rolling over and landing on its roof in the southbound lanes.

Two females were extricated from the car and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Edwin Solano was seen running away from the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Solano of Thornton on Sunday. Police said he turned himself in and is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene/give information and/or aid after an accident involving death and failing to remain at the scene/give information and/or aid after an accident involving serious bodily injury.