Driver in custody after hitting, killing woman on mobility scooter in Greeley, leaving scene

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – A driver struck and killed a woman riding her electric mobility scooter in Greeley on Tuesday afternoon. The driver fled the scene and later called dispatch, police said.

According to the Greeley Police Department, a red GMC truck struck the woman as she was in the crosswalk on 35th Avenue near 13th Street about 4:22 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, GPD said.

The driver of the truck then fled the scene, dragging the scooter, police said.

The driver, 31-year-old Latoya Rodriguez, drove home to the 1200 block of 23rd Avenue. Later, she called dispatch, police said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody at her home, where police say they found the red 2007 GMC Sierra truck.

Rodriguez was charged with hit-and-run traffic accident involving a death, failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian within a crosswalk and driving under revocation (alcohol).

She is being held at the Weld County Jail.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. GPD described her as elderly.