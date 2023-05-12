DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was taken into custody after police said they struck a utility box with their truck early on Friday morning.

The crash was reported by the Wheat Ridge Police Department at around 2:21 a.m. Friday.

Police said the driver hit a large utility box, knocking out power near 38th Avenue and Youngfield Street.

Photos from WRPD showed the power box was off of its foundation on the side of the road.

According to an Xcel Energy outage map, power was out for five customers at 1:47 a.m., and the estimated time for restoration was 8:45 a.m.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, according to WRPD.