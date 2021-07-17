Driver in critical condition after rollover crash on C-470, traffic backed up for miles

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A single vehicle rollover crash on C-470 that sent one person to the hospital backed up traffic for about 3 miles, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle involved in the crash and transported to the hospital. CSP reported that the driver was in critical condition.

C470 is open.



All westbound lanes are clear, except for the usual spectators slowing down.



One lane is open eastbound. Backups extend to US 285, about 3 miles.



Single vehicle rollover with single occupant. Driver was ejected and is critical at a local hospital.



S1 https://t.co/WzWsyflJHf pic.twitter.com/rZ4SDoNmfp — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) July 17, 2021

Officers and crews have been working for hours to clear the crash scene, closing down traffic both directions of C-470 between Ken Caryl and Bowles for over two hours.

Around 2:30 p.m. westbound lanes were reopened and nearly 45 minutes later, all eastbound lanes were cleared. CSP said to use Kipling or Wadsworth as an alternate route as traffic was backed up to US 285.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.