AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a four-vehicle crash on Saturday died Tuesday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

A 51-year-old man rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Abilene Street and South Abilene Court which involved two other vehicles in the crash, APD said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and the investigation unit suspects alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Police said the man suffered serious injuries in the crash and died as a result of them three days later.

No one else involved in the crash suffered serious injuries, police said.

According to APD, this is the fifth deadly crash in Aurora so far this year.