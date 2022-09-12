The Denver police badge is seen on the side of a department vehicle in this 2015 file photo. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver hit a Denver police officer on Monday night in the Central Park neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department confirmed the incident happened at East 39th Avenue and Peoria Street. The officer was transported to a hospital with possible injuries.

The department tweeted that officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area when the driver of that vehicle fled.

Police did not release information on a suspect or suspect vehicle.

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood went to the scene and saw both Aurora and Denver police officers responding. Easterwood saw one car off the road and said a sign look like it had been hit.