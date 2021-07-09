Driver found guilty of reckless driving after crashing into a person during George Floyd protests in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman who hit a protester with her car last year in downtown Denver has been found guilty of misdemeanor reckless driving and not guilty of assault.

During the George Floyd protests in May 2020, 37-year-old Jennifer Watson was caught on video making a U-turn and driving into Max Bailey who jumped on her hood to avoid being run over.

The crash happened in the 1400 block of Broadway, where protestors were in the street blocking traffic.

When Watson was first arrested, her attorney sent FOX31 News a statement that read in part, “She was alone in her car with her dog when she was surrounded by people who began kicking and hitting her car and taunting and yelling at her. While stopped, a man jumped up onto the hood of her car and her windshield was smashed in two places. She was terrified and fearful for her safety.”

Reckless driving carries a fine of $150 to $300 and/or 10 to 90 days in jail, for a first offense. In the case of a multiple offense, jail time increases to 10 days to six months and/or fines of $50 to $1,000.