Driver found guilty in Elbert County crash that killed 6-year-old girl

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury in Elbert County found a man guilty of causing a car crash that killed a 6-year-old girl, the 18th Judicial District District Attorney announced on Monday.

The crash killed Reagan Purdy on Nov. 18, 2018. Her father was seriously injured.

“This defendant knowingly and recklessly drove his truck the wrong way on the interstate for three miles,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “If not for this defendant’s willful actions and reckless choices, young Reagan Purdy would still be alive. This verdict is the consequence.”

Seventy-year-old Gary Wayne Williams of Parker was found guilty of four felonies: child abuse causing death, first-degree assault, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Williams drove the wrong way for three miles on Interstate 70 in Elbert County before T-boning the vehicle that Purdy was riding in, police said.

Sentencing for Williams is set for June 8.