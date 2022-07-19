A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Police responded to a scene on a major highway after debris from a suspect’s car struck another driver. Now, the suspected driver and car are wanted for a hit-and-run.

The driver is wanted by police after their wheel dislodged from their car and hit another vehicle. Denver police officers need information that will help solve this debris-related hit-and-run crash that happened on southbound Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue.

On July 2 at 11:36 p.m., police said a driver was traveling in an unknown direction when a wheel dislodged from their car. The wheel then bounced down I-25 and tore through the windshield of another car.

Photos of the wheel dislodged from the suspect’s car during a hit-and-run. (Photo: Denver Metro Crime Stoppers

The victim in that car suffered serious injuries after being struck by the debris. The suspect did not stay on scene after their wheel dislodged.

Denver police have photos of the wheel from the suspect’s car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.