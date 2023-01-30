A driver died after crashing into a home in Aurora Sunday night.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person died after a car crashed into a home in the Village East neighborhood.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Aurora911 received a call at 11:23 p.m. Sunday night about a gray Honda SUV that crashed into a home. The home is in the 1800 block of South Ironton Street in the Village East neighborhood.

APD said the driver of the car died after being transported to a local hospital.

The Red Cross contacted the homeowners and is working to provide resources.

The crash is under investigation, and detectives are working to determine what caused the collision.