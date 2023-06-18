First responders on the scene of a fatal crash in Centennial (Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver and passenger died after losing control of their vehicle and hitting a parking garage Sunday afternoon, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m., on East Dry Creek Road between South Yosemite Street and South Alton Way.

After the vehicle hit the parking garage, it burst into flames.

ACSO said the passenger was taken to a local hospital. They later announced that the passenger had died.

All eastbound lanes of East Dry Creek Road were closed after the crash.