Driver dies after being struck by ‘steel projectile’ on I-225, crashing

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was killed Friday morning on southbound Interstate 225 just north of East Colfax Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

An initial investigation discovered that about 10:12 a.m., a steel projectile struck the victim, a 44-year-old woman, while she was driving her maroon Cadillac SUV southbound on I-225.

Investigators believe the incident caused a medical emergency and the driver collided with another vehicle before hitting a concrete barrier.

The projectile is believed to have entered through the driver’s side window. Police do not know where the projectile came from.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries. Investigators are not certain if being struck by the projectile or the crash caused the fatal injuries.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors to the incident.

The woman’s name was not released pending notification of her loved ones.

Aurora police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash-cam footage, or any information about this incident, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.



