LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Saturday night.

Police said the driver hit a curb traveling northbound on Union Boulevard near W. 4th Avenue around 9 p.m.

The operator was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was involved in the crash.

Police do not know if drugs, alcohol, and/or speed were factors in the crash.