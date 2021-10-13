Police: Medical problem likely caused deadly crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora when a driver crashed into a group of pedestrians near the intersection of Iliff and Buckley.

Police believe the driver, who is one of the deceased, was suffering a medical issue at the time of the crash while driving westbound on Iliff.

Three adult pedestrians total were hit while on the sidewalk at the north side of the intersection near Taco Bell. Two were killed and the third was taken to the hospital as a precaution. It’s unclear if these pedestrians knew each other or were together.

Another vehicle described as a white van was also involved in the crash. One passenger in the van was taken to the hospital with what are not believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the three people who died have not been released, and police were unable to provide any information about the driver of the main vehicle involved.

Aurora police thanked the good Samaritans who helped on the scene before medical personnel could arrive.

Anyone who saw the crash who has not been interviewed by police is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867) to share the information they have.

Identities of those who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after their families have been notified.