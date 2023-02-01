AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver crashed into two teenagers crossing East Colfax Avenue on foot Wednesday night, according to police.

The call came in just before 8:30 p.m., Aurora Police spokesperson Matthew Longshore said. The teens were crossing Colfax near North Moline Street when a driver hit them.

Both teens were taken to the hospital. The girl was suffering life-threatening injuries, while the boy was in stable condition, Longshore said.

The driver in the crash stayed on the scene. Additional factors that may have led to the crash were not immediately known.