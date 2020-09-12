Driver crashes into Littleton UPS Store; no major injuries reported

A driver crashed into a UPS Store in Littleton on Saturday morning. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A driver crashed into a UPS Store in Littleton on Saturday morning.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the crash occurred near South Broadway and West Mineral Avenue.

The Hyundai Sonata crashed through the store’s front glass and into the building.

Video shows the sedan fully inside the store.

Firefighters stabilized the structure and the vehicle was removed about 10:45 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

“The driver was assessed on scene and no further medical treatment was needed,” South Metro said.

