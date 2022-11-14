Crews worked to extricate a vehicle and driver from a ditch. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — West Metro Fire Rescue extricated a single vehicle and its driver out of a ditch after the driver crashed overnight.

According to WMFR, crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Morrison Road west of Kipling Street.

WMFR said the driver had crashed sometime overnight, but it wasn’t until two bicyclists spotted the car in the ditch shortly before 10 a.m. Monday that 911 was called. Crews did not say how long the driver had been in the ditch.

Crews worked to extricate the driver and vehicle. The driver was then transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

Crews are investigating what factors led up to the crash.